Smart totaled 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 134-121 victory over Miami.

Smart finished one assist shy of tallying his second straight double-double, leading Boston in dishes while surpassing the double-digit scoring mark for the fourth time in his last five outings. Smart has notched at least 10 points, five assists and five rebounds on five occasions this year.