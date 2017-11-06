Celtics' Marcus Smart: Near triple double during blow out win in Orlando

Smart generated 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, eight rebounds, three steals and one block from 29 minutes in Sunday's lopsided 104-88 win in Orlando.

With the Magic missing their top two point guards, this contest was over early. Coach Brad Stevens was able to give considerable run to reserves Smart, Terry Rozier and Semi Ojeleye. The extra minutes enabled Smart to deliver an exaggerated Smart-like stat line. Smart's poor shooting (31% year to date) continued, but he gathered more than usual rebounds, assists and steals. Expect Smart to continue being the first man off the bench Monday night as the Celtics travel to Atlanta, looking to extend their eight game winning streak.