Smart registered 24 points (8-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, 12 assists, one block and three steals over 40 minutes during Thursday's 127-102 victory over Miami in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Smart was one of three Celtics players who scored at least 20 points and added team highs in assists, rebounds and steals during his return from a one-game absence due to a foot injury. It was by far the point guard's best all-around performance of the playoffs so far, and he'll look to maintain his strong play with the series shifting to Boston on Saturday.