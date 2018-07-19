Celtics' Marcus Smart: Nearing deal with Boston

Smart and his agent will meet with Boston officials Thursday with the hope of reaching agreement on a new contract with the Celtics, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

With the Raptors emerging Wednesday as the victors in the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes, it appears the Celtics will reserve the final opening on their 15-man roster for Smart. A restricted free agent, Smart hasn't gained much traction in negotiations with other teams this offseason and seems commitment to returning to the Celtics, who value his ability to defend both point guards and wings. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Smart and the Celtics are expected to agree to a four-year deal worth around $46-to-$50 million.