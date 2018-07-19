Celtics' Marcus Smart: Nearing deal with Boston
Smart and his agent will meet with Boston officials Thursday with the hope of reaching agreement on a new contract with the Celtics, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
With the Raptors emerging Wednesday as the victors in the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes, it appears the Celtics will reserve the final opening on their 15-man roster for Smart. A restricted free agent, Smart hasn't gained much traction in negotiations with other teams this offseason and seems commitment to returning to the Celtics, who value his ability to defend both point guards and wings. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Smart and the Celtics are expected to agree to a four-year deal worth around $46-to-$50 million.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Wants to stay in Boston•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Woeful shooting during ECF Game 7 loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Plays 33 minutes in Game 6 loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Unflattering line despite defensive efforts•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Spectacular in Game Two victory Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Productive off bench despite finger injury•
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...