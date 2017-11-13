Celtics' Marcus Smart: Nearly double-doubles in start

Smart recorded 14 points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes during a 95-94 win over the Raptors on Sunday.

Smart received the start with Kyrie Irving (face) sidelined and was quite good as he nearly picked up his first double-double of the season. As a starter, he showed here that despite the lousy shooting, he can still provide useful all-around stat lines. The starting role shouldn't last, however, as Irving is expected to return to the floor soon.