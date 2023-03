Smart contributed 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Thursday's 140-99 win over the Bucks.

Smart nearly tallied a double-double in 27 minutes during Thursday's blowout win, leading the team in assists while finishing as one of five Celtics in double figures in scoring. Smart, who ended up two dimes short of a double-double, has secured 10 points and five assists in three of his last five games.