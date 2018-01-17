Celtics' Marcus Smart: Nice counting stats from Tuesday's loss

Smart posted 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 116-113 OT loss to the Pelicans.

Despite coming off the bench, Smart continues to receive starter-like minutes in coach Brad Stevens' rotation. Over the last 10 contests, the pesky defender is averaging 29 minutes per game. Those minutes generally result in nice counting stats, but poor shooting. Last night's loss was no exception.