Celtics' Marcus Smart: Nine dimes in Game 1 victory
Smart banged out nine points (3-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in Monday's 117-101 Game 1 win over the Sixers.
Smart is the rare veteran who can shoot three of 12, yet have a good game. His third quarter, old-fashioned three-point play over Joel Embiid brought the TD Garden crowd to their feet and sparked a second half run during which Philly was never able to muster a comeback. Smart got the start due to Jaylen Brown's hamstring injury. Brown is proclaiming he'll be ready for Thursday's Game 2, so Smart will probably return to his first-off-the-bench role, assuming the four-year veteran is able to shake off repeated injuries to his thumb. Smart fiddled with his right hand thumb padding throughout the game. Monday marked Smart's fourth game back from hand surgery. Expect more poor shooting, but stellar defensive play from Smart during Thursday's Game 2 contest.
