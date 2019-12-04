Celtics' Marcus Smart: Not expected to miss much time
Coach Brad Stevens implied Wednesday that Smart (illness/oblique) is not expected to miss extended time.
While Smart sustained an oblique injury over the weekend, Stevens emphasized that his absence from Wednesday's game against the Heat is due to an illness more so than the oblique. As such, if Smart is feeling better later in the week, it seems realistic that he could return to action as soon as Friday against Denver.
