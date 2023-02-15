Smart (ankle) isn't listed on the Celtics' injury report for Wednesday's matchup versus Detroit.

Smart hasn't played since Jan. 21 and will likely face restrictions during his return from an 11-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. However, his expected return to Boston's starting lineup Wednesday certainly suggests the defensive-minded point guard will be full go following the All-Star break, which should be positive news for fantasy managers who've been waiting for an update on Smart's availability.