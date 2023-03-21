Smart (hip) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Sacramento, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Smart skipped the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday, but he'll be back in action Tuesday evening, which could result in Derrick White returning to the second unit and Malcolm Brogdon's minutes will likely dip.
