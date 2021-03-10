Smart is not on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against Brooklyn.

Earlier Wednesday, Smart indicated that he plans to make his return from a calf injury Thursday night, and his removal from the injury report essentially seals the deal. It will be Smart's first appearance since Jan. 30, ending a string of 18 consecutive absences. Prior to the injury, Smart had been averaging 13.6 points, 6.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.8 made threes across 16 appearances. Given the long layoff, he could be eased back into action, but the fiery guard figures to be back up to full speed in short order.