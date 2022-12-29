Updating a previous report, Smart is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Clippers.

It's head coach Joe Mazzulla who is questionable for Thursday's game after suffering corneal abrasions during a pickup game. Smart has recently recovered from a hip injury and an illness. He's failed to score in double digits in his past three appearances, but he's still averaging a solid 7.0 points, 8.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and just 0.7 turnovers.