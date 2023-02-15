Smart (ankle) is not on a minutes limit for Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.

Despite 11 consecutive absences, Smart will be available for his full workload for the Celtics' final game before the break. Still, it wouldn't be surprising if the team exercised some caution or if the game got out of hand considering the opponent and Smart ended up seeing fewer minutes than his average (32.5).