Celtics' Marcus Smart: Not practicing Saturday

Smart (ankles) was not on the court at Saturday's practice, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.

Smart, who was held out of Friday's win over the Sixers, was not on the floor for the portion of practice open to the media, suggesting that he's still bothered by soreness in both ankles. The good news for the Celtics is they don't play again until Tuesday against New York, so Smart will have two more full days to recuperate. Consider the guard firmly questionable to play at this point.