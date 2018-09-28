Celtics' Marcus Smart: Not with team Friday
Smart is not with the Celtics for Friday's game against the Hornets, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.
All the Celtics have said about the situation is that Smart is dealing with a personal issue, but he's expected to rejoin the team sometime over the weekend. Consider him questionable to participate in Sunday's rematch with the Hornets.
