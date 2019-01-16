Celtics' Marcus Smart: Officially active Wednesday

Smart (illness) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Smart is good to go Wednesday after being sidelined for Monday's game against the Nets with an illness. Smart is expected to return to the starting lineup and play his regular minutes load, which will send Jaylen Brown back to the bench.

