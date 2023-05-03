Smart (chest) has officially been upgraded to available for Wednesday's Game 2 versus Philadelphia.
As expected, Smart has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up despite a chest contusion he suffered in Game 1. The point guard finished Monday's loss with 12 points (4-7 FG), seven assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes, but he committed a season-high six turnovers.
