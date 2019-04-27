Celtics' Marcus Smart: Officially out for Game 1
Smart (oblique) is listed as out for Game 1 against the Bucks on Sunday, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
As expected Smart won't play in Game 1. He recently began running again and isn't projected to return until at least the Conference Finals.
