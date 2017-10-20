Celtics' Marcus Smart: Officially ruled out vs. Sixers

Smart (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the 76ers, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Smart's absence doesn't come as a shock, as the guard was considered doubtful to play Friday morning after he missed shootaround. Coach Brad Stevens has elected to go with a bigger starting lineup in Smart's absence, starting Aron Baynes at center, but Terry Rozier should see some extended minutes off the bench still. Smart's next opportunity to play will be Tuesday's game against the Knicks.