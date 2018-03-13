Celtics' Marcus Smart: Officially ruled out Wednesday
Smart (thumb) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
The Celtics still haven't quite determined the severity of Smart's thumb injury and he's expected to see a hand specialist in New York in the near future to provide some clarity. According to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, a league source indicated that the Celtics aren't sure what the probability of Smart playing again this season is, so it appears the thumb injury could be fairly severe. Look for Smart to miss at least the next few games, with another update on his status likely being provided once he's gone through his appointment with the hand specialist. With Kyrie Irving (knee) ruled out for Wednesday's contest, in addition to Smart, Terry Rozier is going to be in line for a hefty workload at point guard.
