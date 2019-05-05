Celtics' Marcus Smart: Officially upgraded to questionable
Smart (oblique) is considered questionable for Game 4 against the Bucks on Monday, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
This is more good news for the Celtics, as Smart went through 3-on-3 drills Saturday and was finally cleared for full contact Sunday. He's certainly trending in the right direction at this point, although a final decision on his status for Game 4 won't be made until closer to tipoff.
