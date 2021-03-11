Smart will be limited to 20-22 minutes during Thursday's game against the Nets, John Caralis of Boston Sports Journal reports.

Smart is making his return from a calf injury that cost him 18 straight games from Feb. 2 onward. The team will understandably be cautious with Smart, who is a key piece of the team. In 32.2 minutes per game this season, Smart has averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals.