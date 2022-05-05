Smart (thigh) said there's a "strong" possibility he plays in Saturday's Game 3 at Milwaukee, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
Smart was kept out of Game 2 with a significant thigh bruise, but the time off seems to have done him good, and it seems likely he'll return to the lineup this weekend. An official status update will presumably arrive Friday.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ruled out for Game 2•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Listed questionable for Game 2•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Meager output in loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Starts second half•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Expected to return in second half•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Rushed to locker room Sunday•