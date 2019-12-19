Celtics' Marcus Smart: Out again Friday
Smart (eye) will not play Friday against the Pistons.
Smart will remain sidelined for a fifth consecutive game as he continues to deal with an eye infection. His next opportunity to take the court comes Sunday against the Hornets.
