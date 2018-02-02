Celtics' Marcus Smart: Out another 10-to-14 days
Coach Brad Stevens said Friday that Smart (hand) will likely be out another 10-to-14 days.
After originally being given a timetable of two weeks, it looks like Smart may be a bit behind schedule in his return from the hand laceration. It looks like the soonest Smart will return will be Feb. 11 against the Cavaliers, but in his extended absence, look for Terry Rozier to continue to see a bump in minutes, especially with Kyrie Irving currently nursing a quad injury of his own.
