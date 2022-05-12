Smart totaled 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 loss to the Bucks. He also had three turnovers.

The reigning DPOY was bested defensively by Jrue Holiday in the final possessions of Game 5 -- with Holiday swatting and stripping Smart on back-to-back possessions to win the game for Milwaukee. Smart remained productive offensively, but he failed to distribute despite no Celtic recording more than six assists. Boston will fight to keep their season alive Friday.