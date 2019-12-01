Celtics' Marcus Smart: Out for rest of game

Smart (abdomen) will not return to Sunday's game against New York, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Smart exited the game after taking a hit from Kevin Knox on a drive to the hoop. The Celtics say Smart sustained a "direct blow to the abdomen," and he won't return to the contest. Given how banged up Smart has been in recent days, he should be considered very much questionable for Wednesday's game against Miami.