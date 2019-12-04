Celtics' Marcus Smart: Out for Wednesday's game
Smart (illness/oblique) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
After initially being labeled as doubtful for Wednesday's tilt, it does not come as much of a surprise that Smart will not play. The guard was reportedly held out of Tuesday's practice due to illness, but it's also worth noting that he suffered an oblique injury during Sunday's win against the Knicks, which may have contributed to him being held out of practice. Look for Brad Wanamaker and Javonte Green to fill Smart's vacated minutes.
