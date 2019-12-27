Celtics' Marcus Smart: Out Friday
Smart (eye) won't play Friday against Cleveland, Tom Westerholm of The Springfield Republican reports.
Smart will miss an eighth straight contest as he continues to battle eye infections. The Celtics haven't provided a firm timetable for his return yet, though his next opportunity to take the floor looms Saturday against Toronto.
More News
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.