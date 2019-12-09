Celtics' Marcus Smart: Out Monday
Smart (eye) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Cleveland, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Smart will be held out of this one due to an eye infection. With Gordon Hayward cleared to return, Jaylen Brown could shift over to shooting guard and start in Smart's place.
