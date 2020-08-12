Smart will be rested for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
Smart is one of six key players sitting out for the seeding game finale. In the backcourt, Brad Wanamaker, Javonte Green, Carson Edwards and Romeo Langford should see plenty of action.
