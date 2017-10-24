Celtics' Marcus Smart: Out Tuesday against Knicks
Smart (ankle) will not play Tuesday night against the Knicks, Celtics analyst Sean Grande reports.
Smart will miss his second straight game after injuring his ankle last week. Terry Rozier will likely pick up most of Smart's minutes, with Shane Larkin possibly seeing a larger role as well.
