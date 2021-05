Smart is out Wednesday against the Cavaliers due to a right calf contusion, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Smart suffered a bruised calf during Tuesday's loss to the Heat, and he'll be unable to play in the second half of the back-to-back set. In his absence, with Kemba Walker (rest) also out, Payton Pritchard, Evan Fournier, Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith are all candidates to see more usage.