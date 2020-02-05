Play

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Out Wednesday

Smart (thigh) will not play Wednesday against the Magic, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.

Smart will miss a second straight game due to a bruised thigh, though coach Brad Stevens did say the guard is making progress. The Celtics will also be without Kemba Walker, so Javonte Green could be in line for another start in the backcourt.

