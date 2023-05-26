Smart closed with 23 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and five steals across 30 minutes during Thursday's 110-97 win over the Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Smart stepped things up in the win, putting together easily his best game of the series. With Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) playing limited minutes only, both Smart and Derrick White flipped the switch, helping Boston to a comfortable victory. Brogdon's injury is something that figures to linger for quite some time, meaning Smart is going to have to keep his foot on the gas should the Celtics hope to advance to the NBA Finals for a second straight season.