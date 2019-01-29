Celtics' Marcus Smart: Paces offense in win
Smart scored 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding seven assists, five steals, two rebounds and two blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 112-104 win over the Nets.
Six different Celtics scored at least 14 points on the night, with Smart tying Jaylen Brown for the team lead. The combo guard's offensive contributions remain inconsistent -- Smart's scored 20 or more points twice in January, and in single digits six times -- but he's been dangerous from beyond the arc lately, shooting 40 percent (16-for-40) from three-point range over the last six games.
