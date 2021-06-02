Smart totaled 14 points (5-17 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 loss to Brooklyn.

Smart was once again called upon to do more work on the offensive end, possibly taking away from his energy on the other end of the court. Not renowned as an elite scorer by any stretch of the imagination, Smart certainly did an adequate job across the course of the series, despite some inefficient shooting. The Celtics season now comes to an end and with some doubts arising over their current squad, it will be interesting to see which way the front office decides to go heading into the 2021-22 campaign.