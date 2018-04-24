Celtics' Marcus Smart: Physically cleared to play, will test pain tolerance
Smart (thumb) has been physically cleared to take the floor for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Bucks, with the official word on his status coming after he tests things during morning shootaround , Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Smart has made unexpected progress over the past couple days, making it very possible he plays during Game 5. From a medical perspective, he's been cleared to take the floor. However, he'll test his pain level during morning shootaround to determine whether or not he'll actually end up playing.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Upgraded to questionable for Game 5•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Meeting with doctor Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Cleared for everything except 'live action'•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Could return by April 27•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Cleared for non-contact shooting•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will be re-evaluated next week•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....