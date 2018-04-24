Celtics' Marcus Smart: Physically cleared to play, will test pain tolerance

Smart (thumb) has been physically cleared to take the floor for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Bucks, with the official word on his status coming after he tests things during morning shootaround , Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Smart has made unexpected progress over the past couple days, making it very possible he plays during Game 5. From a medical perspective, he's been cleared to take the floor. However, he'll test his pain level during morning shootaround to determine whether or not he'll actually end up playing.