Smart is questionable for Game 4 against the Hawks on Sunday due to a lower back contusion, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Smart picked up his injury in Game 3, which could result in him missing Sunday's contest. He is averaging 16.3 points, 7.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals in 32.3 minutes across the first three games of the series. If he's unable to suit up, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser will likely receive increased opportunities.