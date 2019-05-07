Celtics' Marcus Smart: Plays 15 minutes in return
Smart (oblique) posted three points (1-7 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 15 minutes off the bench Monday in the Celtics' 113-101 loss to the Bucks in Game 4 of the series.
Back in action approximately one month after tearing a side muscle in the penultimate game of the regular season, Smart struggled to make an impact on either end during his time on the court. Smart should gradually take on more playing time as he becomes further removed from the injury, but he may only have one more opportunity to suit up this season with the Celtics on the brink of elimination.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Cleared to play•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Expected to be game-time call•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Officially upgraded to questionable•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Could play Monday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Progresses to contact work•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Officially out for Game 1•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...