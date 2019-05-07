Celtics' Marcus Smart: Plays 15 minutes in return

Smart (oblique) posted three points (1-7 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 15 minutes off the bench Monday in the Celtics' 113-101 loss to the Bucks in Game 4 of the series.

Back in action approximately one month after tearing a side muscle in the penultimate game of the regular season, Smart struggled to make an impact on either end during his time on the court. Smart should gradually take on more playing time as he becomes further removed from the injury, but he may only have one more opportunity to suit up this season with the Celtics on the brink of elimination.