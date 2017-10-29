Celtics' Marcus Smart: Plays 27 minutes Saturday

Smart registered 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Saturday's 96-90 victory over the Heat.

After not playing consecutive games earlier in the week, Smart has now played 27 minutes in back-to-back games to close out the week. While his first game back wasn't the most productive, Smart provided more offense off the bench Saturday than most of the starters provided. The ankle ailment seems to be a thing of the past and Brad Stevens should deploy him more often in the coming games, with the next one being Monday against the Spurs.