Celtics' Marcus Smart: Plays well in Monday's start
Smart finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 17 minutes during Monday's 113-96 win over the 76ers.
Smart has played up to par through three preseason games. He's averaging 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals across only 17.0 minutes per contest. Though he'll probably come off the bench this season, he often provides good counting stats (especially steals), making him valuable in most fantasy formats.
