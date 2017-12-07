Celtics' Marcus Smart: Poor game from Wednesday's start
Smart eked out two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and four turnovers across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 97-90 win over the Mavericks.
If only Smart could shoot, he'd be an all-star. Last night's one for five performance highlights Smart's 35% career field goal shooting percentage. In this, Smart's fourth season, he's shooting only 31.7% through 24 games. Smart is still leading the team in assists (tied with Al Horford) and his game-changing defense is a vital piece of Boston's winning formula. But Smart's fantasy value will always be hindered by his poor shooting. Last night was Smart's fourth start of the season. Jaylen Brown (eye) and Marcus Morris (knee) are both traveling with the team to San Antonio, though it's not yet known whether either will play in Friday's contest versus the Spurs.
