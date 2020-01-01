Celtics' Marcus Smart: Poor shooting in spot-start

Smart tallied seven points (3-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 109-92 victory over the Hornets.

Smart moved into the starting lineup after Jaylen Brown (illness) was ruled out. It was just Smart's second game back after returning from an eye infection. Smart struggled from the field but was able to chip in with seven assists and the playing time is the key here. Brown is already feeling better and could return as Friday against the Hawks. If that is the case, Smart would likely shift back to the bench. His playing time should be fine moving forward no matter his role and Smart is fine to have in most standard leagues.