Celtics' Marcus Smart: Poor shooting in spot-start
Smart tallied seven points (3-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 109-92 victory over the Hornets.
Smart moved into the starting lineup after Jaylen Brown (illness) was ruled out. It was just Smart's second game back after returning from an eye infection. Smart struggled from the field but was able to chip in with seven assists and the playing time is the key here. Brown is already feeling better and could return as Friday against the Hawks. If that is the case, Smart would likely shift back to the bench. His playing time should be fine moving forward no matter his role and Smart is fine to have in most standard leagues.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...