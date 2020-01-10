Celtics' Marcus Smart: Pops season-high 24 points
Smart scored 24 points (9-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding three steals, a rebound and an assist in 31 minutes during Thursday's 109-98 loss to the 76ers.
The defense-oriented Smart delivered an impressive three steals, yet it wasn't the most remarkable component of his performance. Though most of the Celtics struggled to shoot, the 25-year-old was surprisingly sharp, drilling in perimeter shots whenever given the space. Considering the six-year veteran is still making less than 40 percent of his shots this season, fantasy managers shouldn't expect a sudden surge in scoring, but they will accept the rare case when he demonstrates two-way potential.
