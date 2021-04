Smart produced 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 34 minutes in Sunday's 105-87 win over the Nuggets.

While Smart's floor isn't spectacular, his ball-handling ability and shooting proficiency give him the ability to pop for considerable numbers on occasion. Smart was coming off of a 24-point effort in Friday's 145-136 win over Minnesota, which marked his highest scoring total since Jan. 20.