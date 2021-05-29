Smart registered 23 points (8-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and a steal across 39 minutes in Friday's win over the Nets.

Smart was one of two Boston players that reached the 20-point mark, and he's now scored at least 17 points in each of his three appearances during the current series -- the former Oklahoma State standout has been one of the Celtics' most reliable offensive weapons during the current first-round series. Smart has also dished out at least five assists in each of his last five appearances dating back to the regular season, meaning he's doing more than just scoring of late.