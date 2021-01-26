Smart registered 13 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and a block across 26 minutes in Monday's win over the Bulls.

Smart worked as the Celtics' primary playmaker with Kemba Walker (rest) sidelined, and he responded by posting a season-high mark in assists. Smart has now dished out seven or more dimes in three straight games while scoring 10 or more points in seven games in a row. His numbers are bound to decrease with Jayson Tatum back in the lineup and Kemba Walker slowly accounting for more and more minutes, but he remains a valuable fantasy performer due to his ability to make an impact on several areas almost on a nightly basis.