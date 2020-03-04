Celtics' Marcus Smart: Posts double-double
Smart registered 14 points (5-15 FG, 4-14 3Pt), 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 129-120 loss to the Nets.
Smart has started each of Boston's last seven games and he has done a good job filling out the stat sheet, as he is averaging 17.7 points, 6.4 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals during that stretch. With Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown potentially sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, this could lead to a bigger role for Smart -- at least on a short-term scenario.
